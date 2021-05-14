Latest Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha (ANNS) Written Episode 14th May 2021: Nandini Cancels The Deal







The upcoming episode of Aapki Nazro Ne Samjha begins where Nandini and Darsh reach the meeting venue, and he tries to find a biometric machine to unlock the door. Nandini makes him familiar with that and he enters the room beside Nandini. Meanwhile, Nandini tries to enter the room but her fingerprint is not being recognized by the biometric machine. Then his secretary informs that meeting will be organized online. At the same time, Rajvi makes a call to Nandini and says that she will have to take care of Darsh’ medicines because he does not care about his health.

Then spontaneously he hears a fire alarm and gets worried about Nandini because she is outside. He unlocks the door and comes to Nandini and she sees his gestures because still, he loves her a lot. But extempore he changes his words and says that what she was doing here. Nandini reveals that when he went inside besides her, so she went on the terrace and set the burning stick ahead of it. Through this, he can open all locks and come inside, but he does not like the way at all.

After that, Darsh says that she needs to be grown up because these kinda activities can make the worst circumstances somehow. Then Nandini gives him medicines but he refuses to take that meanwhile, she starts threatening him by saying that if he does not take them so she will have to call Rajvi. After a while, a countdown of the meeting begins and she prepares herself, at the same time says to Darsh that she will play a character of his proxy.

Then Mr Miranda comes online for the meeting and Nandini informs that today his throat is sore, so she will talk to him as a proxy. Then he congratulates them for their wedding and sends some pictures of lands, but after watching that she refuses to continue the deal with him. Darsh gets shocked because he does not expect it from her. After hearing this Miranda gets upset and says if they did not have to deal then why she wasted their time.

Then Darsh rebukes her regarding the deal because according to him she does not have an idea about it. On another side, Nirali says to Rakla that they should make their house, but he says that it takes more than 10 to lack rupees. Then Gunjan tries to make him feel let down, by saying that she can help him. Another side, Mr Miranda calls Rajvi and he informs that Nandini has cancelled the deal.