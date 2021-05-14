ENTERTAINMENT

Latest Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha (ANNS) Written Episode 14th May 2021: Nandini Cancels The Deal

Latest Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha (ANNS) Written Episode 14th May 2021: Nandini Cancels The Deal



The upcoming episode of Aapki Nazro Ne Samjha begins where Nandini and Darsh reach the meeting venue, and he tries to find a biometric machine to unlock the door. Nandini makes him familiar with that and he enters the room beside Nandini. Meanwhile, Nandini tries to enter the room but her fingerprint is not being recognized by the biometric machine. Then his secretary informs that meeting will be organized online. At the same time, Rajvi makes a call to Nandini and says that she will have to take care of Darsh’ medicines because he does not care about his health.

Then spontaneously he hears a fire alarm and gets worried about Nandini because she is outside. He unlocks the door and comes to Nandini and she sees his gestures because still, he loves her a lot. But extempore he changes his words and says that what she was doing here. Nandini reveals that when he went inside besides her, so she went on the terrace and set the burning stick ahead of it. Through this, he can open all locks and come inside, but he does not like the way at all.

After that, Darsh says that she needs to be grown up because these kinda activities can make the worst circumstances somehow. Then Nandini gives him medicines but he refuses to take that meanwhile, she starts threatening him by saying that if he does not take them so she will have to call Rajvi. After a while, a countdown of the meeting begins and she prepares herself, at the same time says to Darsh that she will play a character of his proxy.

Then Mr Miranda comes online for the meeting and Nandini informs that today his throat is sore, so she will talk to him as a proxy. Then he congratulates them for their wedding and sends some pictures of lands, but after watching that she refuses to continue the deal with him. Darsh gets shocked because he does not expect it from her. After hearing this Miranda gets upset and says if they did not have to deal then why she wasted their time.

Then Darsh rebukes her regarding the deal because according to him she does not have an idea about it. On another side, Nirali says to Rakla that they should make their house, but he says that it takes more than 10 to lack rupees. Then Gunjan tries to make him feel let down, by saying that she can help him. Another side, Mr Miranda calls Rajvi and he informs that Nandini has cancelled the deal. So do not forget to watch it on Starplus at 06:00 PM and for further information stay connected with us.

Related Items:

Most Popular

86
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
62
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
52
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
Avatar Avatar
47
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
38
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
33
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
31
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
31
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
30
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
30
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top