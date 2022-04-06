Latest Atlanta Hawks Play-In Tournament Scenario

The Atlanta Hawks suffered a disappointing defeat at the hands of the Toronto Raptors last night. This removed them from the 6th seed, meaning the play-in tournament teams would be the Cleveland Cavaliers, Brooklyn Nets, Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets (in their current order).

The silver lining is the Hawks still have significant control over their seeding in the play-in tournament. As of this morning, the Hawks are 9th in the Eastern Conference with a 41-38 record.


