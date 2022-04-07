LATEST: Japan’s Takumi Kanya gets off to a fast start at the Masterso

Augusta, Ga. (AP) – Latest on the Masters (all time local):

1:20 pm

A year after one Japanese player won the Masters, another is set to make a brisk start at the Masters.

Takumi Kanaya birdieed each of his first two holes on Thursday and found himself alone on the leaderboard at Augusta National.

Kanya is one of three Japanese players on the field, along with Keita Nakajima and defending champion Hideki Matsuyama.

,

12:35 pm

Tiger Woods has his first birdie of the 2022 Masters.

After five consecutive passes to start his round, the five-time Masters champion chipped his tee shot to tap the 180-yard par-3 sixth hole to a range of about 2 feet. Conservators on the green gave Woods a predictable round of applause and cheer after seeing the shot. He considered…