Latest Molkki Today’s Written 23rd April 2021 Episode: Virender To Marry Purvi?

Latest Molkki Today's Written 23 April 2021 Episode: Virender To Marry Purvi?



Within the newest episode of Molkki, Virender is showering love on Purvi. However Purvi says that you’re saying this beneath the impact of Bhang. She additional says that you’re the identical one that insulted me in entrance of your entire village and now expressing your like to me. She says I ain’t your spouse anymore as I’m only a Molkki to you. You can provide the place of your first spouse to me. You solely thought of Sakshi as your spouse. She additional says I received’t get that place in your life.

Virender once more pleads to her to not depart this home, he then thinks about how he wins the belief of Purvi once more as she will not be listening to him even as soon as. Virender additional thinks that he has to make Purvi perceive that he respects Purvi from the depth of his coronary heart. He thinks that he additionally detaches the tag of Molkki from her identify. Virender says that now, Purvi will keep on this home as his spouse, not as Molkki as Sakshi used to reside.

Sakshi there may be strolling within the hall and observed that the children are taking part in close to. Sudha involves her room and finds her lacking and he or she goes to take a look at Sakshi. Bhuri can also be within the hall, Sakshi sees youngsters’ toys and touches them. Sakshi sits on the mattress with a toy in her hand and Bhuri is about to enter the identical room. However Sudha comes on the proper repeatedly saves Sakshi and takes Sakshi from there.

Bhuri and Anjali each are ingesting Bhang and speaking about Virender and Purvi they each are unaware that Purvi overhearing their dialog. Purvi listened to the whole planning of Anjali and get surprised listening to it. Anjali and Bhuri planning to make Purvi stroll on burning coals and on the similar time Virender can also be bemused that what’s matter to take 10 rounds of your entire village. Purvi now understands all of the issues and her doubt for Virender additionally vanished.

She thinks that every one that has deliberate by them and Virender’s fact additionally is available in entrance of her. She apologized to her Lord for doubting Virender. Whereas Virender once more introduced that he’ll marry Purvi once more and any more no will says Molkki to any girl as all girls have dignity. He additionally functions Purvi to marry him once more and Purvi agrees. Benefit from the full episode of Molkki on Colours at 10 PM right now. Get additional Molkki written updates right here on Social Telecast.


