EU imposes new sanctions on 216 Russians, including Putin’s daughters
Leading researcher at the National Medical Research Center for Endocrinology of the Russian Ministry of Health, member of the Presidium of the Russian Federation for the Promotion of Science Maria Vorontsova participates in the expert session “Studying DNA as a Path to Self-Understanding” in Eurasian. Women’s Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia.
Ekaterina Chesnokova AP. via satellite
The European Union announced a comprehensive new slate on Friday Individual sanctions targeting 216 Russian citizens and 18 entities, These include the two adult daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as aluminum magnate Oleg Deripaska and Herman Gref, CEO of Sberbank, Russia’s largest lending bank.
Katerina Tikhonova and …
