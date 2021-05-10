Latest Pandya Store 10th May 2021 Written Episode: Rishita Insults Raavi







The recent episode of Pandya Store begins where Dhara makes Dev understand that he will have to end all the negativity otherwise their family will be ruined soon. She gives him an example by saying that in life we would have to face all troubles because it’s a part of life. Shiva asks Krish that what is going on here, Krish says that do not inform Gautum of this. Meanwhile, Gautunm comes and starts interrogating that what happened to tell him the truth comprehensively. Then Gautum comes to know about Krish and says that it’s not the right age for an affair.

Then Dhara it seems that Rishita is not wrong because she fought for him from the entire world along with her family, so he will have to understand her feeling. Dev asks that does love change after the wedding and she consoles him and says yes it could be true. Because after marriage both partners get some responsibilities which affect their love life. She mentions that a boy gets a responsibility to make his wife comfortable, and a girl gets a responsibility to run their house equally well.

After that, Raavi remembers all the wording which Rishita told her, spontaneously Shiva comes there and says that he what happened because he has a right to know each and everything about her. He wipes her tears and asks about the problem and says that what he will do after knowing her problem, he replies that he will kill all her troubles. Because he has a right to continue his enmity with her, on another side Rishita calls Dev but he does not respond and she says that in a day ghost does not come.

Then Dev says that he will try his best to maintain the consistency of his relationship and try to not affect it the next time. But if she insults Dhara so he will not shut his mouth, Then Dhara accepts her mistake that she rebuked her. But Dev says that she did not do anything inappropriate. Then Dev says that she has made a mistake and deserves to rebuke by someone. Then Dhara says that she knows her feelings and they should understand her feelings.

Another side Suman makes a call to Anita and she says that they are going to the mansion, meanwhile, Suman asks that did they invite them. Anita says no they did not invite but spontaneously Suman says that she wants to go there. On the other hand, Raavi says that first Shiva left her alone among the goons and then Rishita insulted her as well. So why everyone always tries to make her feel let down.