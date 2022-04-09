Latest Russo-Ukraine War News: Live Updates

War in Ukraine: what you need to know

latest: At least 50 people were killed in a missile attack on a train station in eastern Ukraine’s Kramatorsk, as exodus from the country’s south and east gained momentum. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky called the strike in Kramatorsk “another war crime from Russia” and vowed to hold the perpetrators accountable.

According to Kyiv, more than 6,600 people fled from troubled areas in the south and east via humanitarian corridors on Friday, the highest number this week. The evacuation came as Russia sent thousands more troops to eastern Ukraine, suggesting fighting there was intensifying, according to Washington.

