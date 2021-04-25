Latest Today Elimination/ Eviction Update 25th April 2021 Voting Results







The most recent season of Bigg Boss is heading in its upcoming week after a splendid tenth weekend. The third season of Bigg Boss Malayalam is offering next-level leisure to all of its followers. Nicely, the franchise of the present has once more emerged as a blockbuster. All of the contestants are attempting to compete within the present and making an attempt to achieve the finals. At present, the election for the title of righteous goes in the home of Bigg Boss and because the end result, the current captain of the home Adoney received the title of righteous. Get all the most recent updates on Bigg Boss Malayalam season 3 under.

Later, the host Mohan Lal involves work together with all of the contestants. For the very first the host previewed the entire tenth week of the home. Mohan all centered on how all of the members are quarrel with one another and letting one another down. The host additionally talked about the behaviour of Kitilian Feroz. After listening to this Kitilan tries to elucidate himself. However as he opined himself, Lal Nakha comes within the opposition to Feroz, it talked about a number of faults in Feroz’s behaviour. Later, with regards to Dimple, she additionally alleged that she is being mentally tortured by Feroz for the very first week.

This opinion is about to begin a debate when Feroz talked about himself as a Social Employee. However Dimple says that you just by no means perceive from all of the issues a lady has to undergo. In the meantime, the host mentioned the matter of Sandhya as she is the pal of Kitilan Feroz. The host then mentioned with all of the members of the home to let the Feroz keep again in the home for additional days for the flawless operating of the present. Mohan Lal additionally praised the Dimple to change into an idol.

Mohanlal later comes up with a number of problems with the home of all of the contestants. He additionally comes up with Ramadan as he’s nominated for breaking the foundations of the home. In line with punishment, Ramadan writes on the board that he received’t break the foundations and in addition jumps within the pool many occasions. Catch all of the weekend actions of the Bigg Boss Malayalam on Asianet at 9:30 PM on weekends. Followers can benefit from the recent episodes of the present at 9 PM from Monday to Friday. Keep tuned with Social Telecast for extra info and all the most recent written episode updates on Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3.