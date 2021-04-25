LATEST

Latest Today Elimination/ Eviction Update 25th April 2021 Voting Results

Avatar
By
Posted on
(BBM3) Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Latest Today Elimination/ Eviction Update 25th April 2021 Voting Results



The most recent season of Bigg Boss is heading in its upcoming week after a splendid tenth weekend. The third season of Bigg Boss Malayalam is offering next-level leisure to all of its followers. Nicely, the franchise of the present has once more emerged as a blockbuster. All of the contestants are attempting to compete within the present and making an attempt to achieve the finals. At present, the election for the title of righteous goes in the home of Bigg Boss and because the end result, the current captain of the home Adoney received the title of righteous. Get all the most recent updates on Bigg Boss Malayalam season 3 under.

Later, the host Mohan Lal involves work together with all of the contestants. For the very first the host previewed the entire tenth week of the home. Mohan all centered on how all of the members are quarrel with one another and letting one another down. The host additionally talked about the behaviour of Kitilian Feroz. After listening to this Kitilan tries to elucidate himself. However as he opined himself, Lal Nakha comes within the opposition to Feroz, it talked about a number of faults in Feroz’s behaviour. Later, with regards to Dimple, she additionally alleged that she is being mentally tortured by Feroz for the very first week.

This opinion is about to begin a debate when Feroz talked about himself as a Social Employee. However Dimple says that you just by no means perceive from all of the issues a lady has to undergo. In the meantime, the host mentioned the matter of Sandhya as she is the pal of Kitilan Feroz. The host then mentioned with all of the members of the home to let the Feroz keep again in the home for additional days for the flawless operating of the present. Mohan Lal additionally praised the Dimple to change into an idol.

Mohanlal later comes up with a number of problems with the home of all of the contestants. He additionally comes up with Ramadan as he’s nominated for breaking the foundations of the home. In line with punishment, Ramadan writes on the board that he received’t break the foundations and in addition jumps within the pool many occasions. Catch all of the weekend actions of the Bigg Boss Malayalam on Asianet at 9:30 PM on weekends. Followers can benefit from the recent episodes of the present at 9 PM from Monday to Friday. Keep tuned with Social Telecast for extra info and all the most recent written episode updates on Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3.


Earlier articleAs we speak’s Tremendous Dancer Chapter 4 Grand Premiere Episode twenty fifth April 2021: Test Tremendous 13 Performances

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
58
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
56
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
53
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
The Internet of things The Internet of things
50
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
50
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
50
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
48
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
47
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
47
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
46
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top