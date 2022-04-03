Latest updates from music’s biggest awards

After a long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Grammys 2022 is taking place at 5PM Pacific Time on April 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, USA, to 4AM in the UAE on April 4.

John Batiste leads the nomination in a Best Album field that spans everything from rap to jazz and embraces newcomers such as teen sensation Olivia Rodrigo and veteran Tony Bennett alike.

Comedian Trevor Noah returns as host, while K-pop band BTS are among the acts that will perform on the Grammys stage.

Other scheduled cast members include Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Brandi Carlyle and Justin Bieber. Bruno Mars and Andersen.Pak pair to make their Silk Sonic debut.

Follow our live blog below for the latest updates on nominations, winners and red carpet fashion.

Updated: April 03, 2022,…