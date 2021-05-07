Latest Voting Details & Task Highlights!







As you all know that the most controversial and interesting reality game show on Asianet TV BB Malayalam season 3 has been through some unexpected circumstances due to which contestants are trying to overcome. Now when the show has entered the 12th week of elimination all the BB lovers are getting crazy to know who will go further and who will go back home. In tonight’s episode, there will be some crazy stuff to watch, and here you will also get all the latest gossips, behind the scenes, and also the voting details.

If we talk about the contestants that will not appear in the show so the names are Bhagyalakshmi, Majiziya Bhanu, Lakshmi Jayan, Attorney John, Sandhya Manoj, Sajna/Firoz, and wildcard entrants Michelle Ann, Remya Panicker, and Angel Thomas who have eliminated and you will not watch these faces on screen. Well, let’s move ahead in the show and tonight you will watch ‘Canana Villa Horror Task’ continues in the latest episode.

In the task named Canana Villa, there will be some more amazing performances along with the touch of horror gameplay as you can expect by the name. Manikuttan’s horror character meets with death with the help of his partner Ramzan, after that, you will see Ritu & Surya come there as cops. As per the trusted sources it is also expecting that perhaps there will be a no elimination week this time, but there are some names who are in danger to get evicted soon.

This is not the first time when there will be something like this because the makers of the show keep trying to make BB more interesting to watch. If we talk about the voting result so Rithu Manthra got 39,502 votes, Ramzan got 57,201 votes, Remya Panicker got 33,254 votes, Soorya got 45,552 votes, Sai Vishnu got 60,956 votes, and Manikuttan got 66,233 votes as of now. One thing that is clear is Noby and Firoz both are seeming to be safe from the eviction.

Because for the last 4 weeks Firoz has gripped his place in the show with more stability and there are high chances of him going further. On the other side, Sai Vishnu is also can be the next who will appear in the finals. Anoop needs to prove himself with his all performances to keep his position as a captain. There are many things to watch so till then stay tuned and stay safe at your places.