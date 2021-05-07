ENTERTAINMENT

Latest Voting Details & Task Highlights!

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Today's May 7th 2021 BBM3 Episode: Latest Voting Details & Task Highlights!



As you all know that the most controversial and interesting reality game show on Asianet TV BB Malayalam season 3 has been through some unexpected circumstances due to which contestants are trying to overcome. Now when the show has entered the 12th week of elimination all the BB lovers are getting crazy to know who will go further and who will go back home. In tonight’s episode, there will be some crazy stuff to watch, and here you will also get all the latest gossips, behind the scenes, and also the voting details.

If we talk about the contestants that will not appear in the show so the names are Bhagyalakshmi, Majiziya Bhanu, Lakshmi Jayan, Attorney John, Sandhya Manoj, Sajna/Firoz, and wildcard entrants Michelle Ann, Remya Panicker, and Angel Thomas who have eliminated and you will not watch these faces on screen. Well, let’s move ahead in the show and tonight you will watch ‘Canana Villa Horror Task’ continues in the latest episode.

In the task named Canana Villa, there will be some more amazing performances along with the touch of horror gameplay as you can expect by the name. Manikuttan’s horror character meets with death with the help of his partner Ramzan, after that, you will see Ritu & Surya come there as cops. As per the trusted sources it is also expecting that perhaps there will be a no elimination week this time, but there are some names who are in danger to get evicted soon.

This is not the first time when there will be something like this because the makers of the show keep trying to make BB more interesting to watch. If we talk about the voting result so Rithu Manthra got 39,502 votes, Ramzan got 57,201 votes, Remya Panicker got 33,254 votes, Soorya got 45,552 votes, Sai Vishnu got 60,956 votes, and Manikuttan got 66,233 votes as of now. One thing that is clear is Noby and Firoz both are seeming to be safe from the eviction.

Because for the last 4 weeks Firoz has gripped his place in the show with more stability and there are high chances of him going further. On the other side, Sai Vishnu is also can be the next who will appear in the finals. Anoop needs to prove himself with his all performances to keep his position as a captain. There are many things to watch so till then stay tuned and stay safe at your places.

Related Items:

Most Popular

56
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
38
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
29
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
21
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
15
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
14
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
13
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
13
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
13
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
13
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top