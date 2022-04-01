Latino professional golfer Lorena Ochoa celebrates being inducted into the LPGA Hall of Fame. LPGA

Written by Juan Luis Guillen

From Abraham Ensor, who is ranked 16th in the world, to amateur Isabella Fierro, who makes her debut at The Chevron Championship this week, her first major, multiple Latino golfers celebrate Lorena Ochoa’s induction into the LPGA Hall of Fame are.

“While her professional playing career was brief, it was quite impressive. I’m sure she had a lot to offer if she continued to compete. The short amount of time she played was fantastic. She is someone who has always been personal. Form has inspired me,” said Anser, the best male golfer in the history of Mexican golf.

“He taught us to believe in our ability to reach the top of the world rankings and not consider it a distant dream. I congratulate him very much because it is more than well deserved,”…