Lauki ki Barfi Recipe: Make Gourd’s Tasty Barfi in a few minutes if it is sweet

Gourd is very good for health, but many people do not like the taste of gourd, if you also do not like it, then this time do not make gourd vegetables, make gourd barfi, it is not only delicious.

Ingredients for making gourd barfi
1 cup grated bottle gourd
125 grams khoya
1 teaspoon Ghee
1/4 cup sugar
1/2 liter full cream milk
1 teaspoon ground cardamom


The method of making gourd barfi
Take milk in a vessel and boil it. Add boiled gourd to it after boiling. Leave it for 10-15 minutes. Add sugar to this mixture and keep stirring. Cook it till the gourd milk soaks and this mixture becomes thick. After this, add khoya, ghee and ground cardamom. Mix it well. Now take a big plate. Add some ghee to it. When the whole milk dries from the mixer, take it out in a plate. Spread it well and garnish with pistachios. Let it cool down. When it gets cold, keep it in the fridge and let it freeze. Take your gourd barfi is ready. Cut it into different sizes as per your wish and serve it.

