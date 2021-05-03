ENTERTAINMENT

Lauki Raita Recipe: How to make instant gourd raita and eat

Gourd raita is very easy to make and it also contains many nutritious ingredients. With this you can easily make it at home. It is not a very difficult task to make with this. We will tell you that if you eat raita and eat it, you will also get yogurt, which contains calcium.

It is important that you make it as we are told –

To make gourd raita, you will need boiled gourd, curd, roasted cumin, chopped coriander leaves and salt. First peel the gourd and grate it. After this, boil it in hot water, sieve and cool it down. Then beat the bottle gourd in curd. Add salt and roasted cumin seeds. After this, mix all the things well. Then add coriander leaves to it.

