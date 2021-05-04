ENTERTAINMENT

Lauki Raita Recipe: Prepare gourd raita in minutes, beneficial for health

Avatar

Consuming gourd in summer is considered very beneficial. It helps prevent many health problems. Gourd vegetable is very tasty. Its raita is also preferred in summer. It keeps the body cool. Some people do not like to eat gourd. Especially children, you can make gourd raita. It is very tasty. What are the benefits of eating gourd raita in summer? Let’s know how to make it. Gourd contains many nutrients. Gourd contains nutrients such as carbs, fat, vitamins A, B, C, folic acid, protein, iron, calcium, potassium, iron, phosphorus, sodium, and fiber.

Digestive system – gourd contains less calories and carbohydrates. Eating gourd raita keeps the digestive system healthy. It lowers body temperature in summer. For hair – gourd contains vitamin-C, vitamin-A, vitamin-B and phosphorus. It is very beneficial for the body. This helps the hair to grow. In case of excessive hair loss, you can consume gourd. Skin – Gourd has antioxidant properties. They are beneficial for the skin. Eating its raita improves skin. Weight – Gourd contains fiber. Eating gourd raita helps in weight loss. UTI – UTI is often a problem in summer.

This problem occurs due to lack of hydration in summer. Gourd contains vitamin-C. Its seeds have antibiotic properties. Which help to prevent the problem of UTI. Liver – Gourd raita intake keeps the liver healthy. Eating too much fried food causes liver inflammation. Heart – Eating gourd keeps your heart healthy. Blood pressure is controlled by drinking it regularly.

Gourd raita / bottle gourd raita - food trail

It helps reduce the risk of heart problems. To make gourd raita, you will need boiled gourd, curd, roasted cumin, chopped coriander leaves and salt. Peel a squash, grind it and squeeze the juice. Then boil it in hot water, filter and cool it. Then fry the gourd in curd. Add salt and roasted cumin seeds. Then mix everything well. Then add coriander leaves. In this way, gourd raita will be ready, now you can serve it.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Avatar Avatar
4
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
Avatar Avatar
3
ENTERTAINMENT

Horoscope 4 May 2021: Know what your horoscope says today?
3
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
Avatar Avatar
3
ENTERTAINMENT

Vincenzo Episode 20 Watch Online Streaming On Netflix App Star Cast
3
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
3
ENTERTAINMENT

Atithi In House Part 5 Web Series Released On Kooku App
3
ENTERTAINMENT

Lovely Massage Parlour Part 2 Release Date, Cast, Story
Avatar Avatar
2
ENTERTAINMENT

Yuzvendra Chahal also did a great dance with his wife, viral video
Avatar Avatar
2
ENTERTAINMENT

Complete Lockdown: Will the country take complete lockdown to overcome the corona? Learn Supreme Court
Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein
2
ENTERTAINMENT

Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein Today’s 3 May 2021 Written Update Episode: Virat On Mission

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top