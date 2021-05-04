Lauki Raita Recipe: Prepare gourd raita in minutes, beneficial for health

Consuming gourd in summer is considered very beneficial. It helps prevent many health problems. Gourd vegetable is very tasty. Its raita is also preferred in summer. It keeps the body cool. Some people do not like to eat gourd. Especially children, you can make gourd raita. It is very tasty. What are the benefits of eating gourd raita in summer? Let’s know how to make it. Gourd contains many nutrients. Gourd contains nutrients such as carbs, fat, vitamins A, B, C, folic acid, protein, iron, calcium, potassium, iron, phosphorus, sodium, and fiber.

Digestive system – gourd contains less calories and carbohydrates. Eating gourd raita keeps the digestive system healthy. It lowers body temperature in summer. For hair – gourd contains vitamin-C, vitamin-A, vitamin-B and phosphorus. It is very beneficial for the body. This helps the hair to grow. In case of excessive hair loss, you can consume gourd. Skin – Gourd has antioxidant properties. They are beneficial for the skin. Eating its raita improves skin. Weight – Gourd contains fiber. Eating gourd raita helps in weight loss. UTI – UTI is often a problem in summer.

This problem occurs due to lack of hydration in summer. Gourd contains vitamin-C. Its seeds have antibiotic properties. Which help to prevent the problem of UTI. Liver – Gourd raita intake keeps the liver healthy. Eating too much fried food causes liver inflammation. Heart – Eating gourd keeps your heart healthy. Blood pressure is controlled by drinking it regularly.

It helps reduce the risk of heart problems. To make gourd raita, you will need boiled gourd, curd, roasted cumin, chopped coriander leaves and salt. Peel a squash, grind it and squeeze the juice. Then boil it in hot water, filter and cool it. Then fry the gourd in curd. Add salt and roasted cumin seeds. Then mix everything well. Then add coriander leaves. In this way, gourd raita will be ready, now you can serve it.