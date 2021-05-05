ENTERTAINMENT

Launch of Realme X7 Max in India due to Corona, features leaked

Realme’s new smartphone Realme X7 Max was to be launched in India on May 4, but due to the growing transition to Corona, the company has postponed the launch of the phone for some time. A picture of the retail box of Realme X7 Max has been leaked, in which information about some features of the phone has been given.


According to the leaked report, Realme X7 Max will get MediaTek Dimension 1200 processor. It is also being said that Realme X7 Max will be a re-branded version of Realme GT Neo. Tipster @Gadgetsdata shared an image of the phone’s retail box on Twitter. It has been reported from the retail box that it will have 5G support. In addition, it will have a Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.


It is being said that this phone will be a re-branded version of Realme GT Neo. In such a situation, the features of this phone can also be Neo ones. Realme X7 Max has a 6.43 inch Samsung Super AMOLED Full HD Plus display. The display will have a refresh rate of 120Hz. Apart from this, the phone can get up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage. The phone has a triple rear camera setup with a 64 megapixel primary camera Sony IMX682 sensor. The second lens will be of 8 megapixels and the third will be of 2 megapixel macro lenses. It has a 16 megapixel selfie camera.

