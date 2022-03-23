Lauren Pazienza Lawyer Arthur Aidala Releases Statement on Barbara Gustern Case – NBC New York

what to know
- Lauren Pazienza, 26, has been arrested on charges of manslaughter and assault in connection with the March 10 thrashing of Barbara Gastern in Manhattan. 87-year-old Voice coach died five days later
- The sidewalk attack left Gasstern bleeding profusely, and a witness helped him into the lobby of his building, where he told police that the push was “the worst hit he had ever had in his life” before blacking out.
- Pazinja surrendered to the police on Tuesday. Security video showed he spent more than 20 minutes in and around the area after the alleged incident.