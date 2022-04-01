Laurita Fernandez Emotions Seeing Messi’s Double in Welcome Onboard: “You speak the same way”

travel to europe Welcome aboard Offer for the winner of the best “similar” Best Couples of Dainik Samman Famous and this thursday Laura Fernandez but couldn’t hide my astonishment Lionel Messi,

“I realized who he is!” Laurita said upon receiving the participant. ,Excuse me, come and walk through this green, I think green suits you so much“, she added.

“As a model?” asked the footballer’s double. “And, you’re like a model. Feel good. I always say the same thing: she has nothing to “look like”: with that hair color, with that face, with the shape of the eyes, nose, mouth, ears, forehead was born …Laura said.

more on this topic

Lionel Messi’s double left Laurita impressed…