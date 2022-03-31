Laurita Fernandez puts her mansion with Nico Cabaret up for sale: EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS

Laurita Fernandez made a drastic decision about her home in a country house in Pilar.

After months of remodeling, the actress and dancer may have decided to sell the property she had chosen with Nico Cabaret as well, when they were a couple. Although she confirmed that the property was hers, the house was acquired at the height of the couple’s boom.

Despite the reconciliation of the ex-boyfriend, the dancer He put the renovation of this house on his shoulder and gave it his personal touch. However, he decided to put it up for sale, according to La Pavada from Chronica.

Apparently, Laurita decided to hang the sales sign because it was difficult for her to move to the capital because of her work on Welcome Aboard and Radio Metro.

He barely broke up with Nico Cabaret, Laurita …