Law School Episode 9 Netflix Air/ Release Date & Time Check Spoilers







Hello, all the peers, so as we all know that Korean Shows always manage to fetch colossal attention of the audience. There numerous Korean Shows are engaging on one of the most giants and reputed streaming site Netflix. Now, another much anticipated show Law School is generating fuss along with the release of the 7th episode. Law School is a South Korean Legal Drama entertaining the audience on the OTT platform. As of now the seventh episode of the show has been decided to stream on 5th May 2021. It will release in South Korea at 9 PM whereas it is arriving on Netflix at 11 PM on the given release date.

The audience is keen for the seventh episode of law as its previous six episodes are highly engaging. It also raised the expectations with its upcoming episode. The audience is getting eager for the upcoming instalment. Along with the show is released across the globe at different timings. As far as we concern about the release timing of the show we get to know that it is releasing at 7 AM with its Pacific timing, 9 AM Central Timings, 10 AM Eastern timings, and 3 AM British timings on Netflix.

Along with that, it will be released at 4 PM in Europe, 10 PM in the Philippines, and 11:30 in Australia. Besides, the show is penned down by Seo In revolves around a bunch of students pursuing Law at Hankuk University Law. The show follows the life incidents of students and professor associates with the law university. A professor with great prestige in the law school and all of his students always involved in some unusual cases. Yang Jong-Hoon is a former prosecutor who is now teaching at Hankuk University Law School.

The show is created by JTBC and it is directed by Kim Seok-Yoon. The show is produced by Kim Ji-Youn under the production banner of JTBC Studios and Studio Phoenix. The first season of the show premiered on 14 April 2021 and airs every Wednesday and Thursday.

The show cast Kim Myung-min, Kin Bum, Ryu Hye-young, and Lee Jung-Eun appearing in the leading cast. As of now, a total of 6 episodes are available on Netflix and now, the seventh season of the show is joining the list of the episode. So, grab the episode and get to know the further story of the show. Stay tuned with Social Telecast for more information and all the latest updates on Law School seventh episode.