Lawrence Technological University President and CEO Virinder Moudgil to retire – Crain’s Detroit Business

Virinder Moudgil, who has led Lawrence Technological University since 2012, will retire as president and CEO of the Southfield-based school.

Moudgil will leave the post at the end of the year or when a successor is named, according to a Wednesday news release. A national presidential search committee is being appointed with representation from board trustees, faculty, staff, students and alumni.

Moudgil’s tenure as LTU’s seventh president was marked by LTU’s transformation to a more traditional college, with the addition of residential housing and investment in sports complexes and programs, including the resurrection of its football team.

During Moudgil’s time at the helm, the 3,000-student private school also launched new degrees in science and health care and emphasized corporate partnerships. In 2020, LTU launched the Centrepolis Accelerator with the city of Southfield to connect student interns with manufacturing startups and entrepreneurs.

Moudgil guided LTU through the COVID-19 pandemic, which hammered the enrollment and finances of colleges and universities in Michigan and throughout the country. He instituted remote-only policies during COVID-19 spikes in the state and positioned Lawrence Tech as one of a handful of universities to require proof of vaccination for students living on campus this upcoming fall.

The largest gifts in LTU’s history, $20 million from former Lawrence Tech student Steve Ballmer, the former CEO of Microsoft, and $11 million from former student and real estate developer A. Alfred Taubman, were received early in Moudgil’s tenure and were used to build the Taubman Complex on campus and create the Marburger STEM Center for improving the teaching of science, technology, engineering, the arts, and math in order to interest young people in these burgeoning and lucrative career fields, the release stated.

“Dr. Moudgil has provided extraordinary service to Lawrence Technological University during a unique period in higher education and for our state and nation overall,” Douglas Ebert, chairman of LTU’s board, said in the release. “That LTU and our students and faculty progressed even as the COVID-19 pandemic upended nearly all aspects of university operations and how coursework is delivered, as well as all other aspects of student life, athletics, and much more, is testimony to his commitment and that of his team to pursue steady progress and academic accomplishment.”

Prior to taking over at LTU, Moudgil was senior vice president for academic affairs and provost at Oakland University in Rochester Hills. While at OU, he co-chaired the steering committee that developed the William Beaumont School of Medicine.

Moudgil earned his doctorate degree in zoology from Banaras Hindu University in India in 1972. He was a visiting scientist at universities in Yugoslavia and France and served as a consultant to the United Nations. He completed post-doctoral work at the Mayo Clinic in 1973-76 and studied at the Harvard Institute for Educational Management in 2006.



