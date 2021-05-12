ENTERTAINMENT

Laxman of ‘Ramayana’ saw ‘Ramayuga’, said- ‘It was fun watching the epic story in a new way’

Avatar

Although many serials have been made on the mythological Ramayana, none has gained the popularity that Ramanand Sagar’s ‘Ramayana’ gained because of its powerful screenplay and its characters. The series ‘Ramayuga’ released on Max Player from May 6 is also trying to portray Ram’s story in a big way. Amidst all this, Sunil Lahri, the Lakshman of Ramayana created by Ramanand Sagar, is liking the mahagatha in a new way. he saw.

Sunil has now written a post on his Instagram praising ‘Ramayuga’. In this post, he writes, “It was fun to see this epic in a new way. So when are my dear friends and spectators enjoying watching ‘Ramayuga’? ” Stay at home and be safe. Sunil has also shared the trailer of the series with his post. How many times the story of Shri Rama has been seen on the big and small screen. Now director Kunal Kohli is working with ‘Ramayug’ to bring The Story. Sri Rama in the grandest form. It seeks to revive the story of Ramayana using modern technology.

Graphics have been used extensively in this series along with the story of Ramayana. It also has a new film about gold deer. In addition, best writing, as well as other aspects of VFX, editing and post-production, are helping to make the series special. The series stars Digant Manchale, Akshay Dogra, Aishwarya Ojha, Kabir Duhan Singh, Vivaan Bhatena, Navdeep Palapolu, Aneesh John Konkan, Shishir Sharma, Jatin Sial, Shweta Gulati.

