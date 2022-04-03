Lazio beat Sassuolo in Serie A; Spice wins battle of relegation

MILAN – Lazio boosted their bid for a European spot and put their derby nightmare behind them after an easy 2-1 win over Sassuolo in Serie A on Saturday.

Manuel Lazzari and Sergej Milinkovich-Sevic scored to send Lazio to fifth place, one point above Atalanta and Roma, who play on Sunday.

An unmarked Hamed Traorè pulled one back in stoppage time for Sassuolo.

Lazio were still reeling from a massive 3–0 defeat to city rivals Roma before the international break. It also had a negative effect on attendance, with fewer than 20,000 fans at the Stadio Olimpico.

It was also a bad moment for team captain Ciro Immobil, who has received much criticism after Italy’s failure to qualify for the World Cup due to its poor scoring record for the Azzurri.

