Lazio beat Sassuolo to keep hunting for Europe

Lazio bounced back from a Rome derby defeat with a 2-1 win over Sassuolo on Saturday, putting their push for European football back on track. Goals in each half from Manuel Lazzari and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic were enough to move Maurizio Sarri’s side into fifth place, one point ahead of Atalanta and Roma, who had beaten their capital city rivals 3–3 before the international break. was defeated by 0.

They are, however, a few miles away from Champions League places as they trail Juventus, who are seven points ahead of Sunday’s big match with champions Inter Milan.

“We showed from the first minute that this was not the same team we saw in the derby,” Milinkovic-Savic told DAZN.

“We want to finish in the top four, I know it will…