Le CH s’incline devant des Panthers trop forts

The Montreal Canadiens, formerly the last, fought well at the Bell Center, but the Florida Panthers, previously in the same union, were too powerful for the local team, which lost 4 to 3 Thursday evening.

It has become a cliché, but you shouldn’t be late for this meeting, which was exciting from start to finish. After 20 seconds of play, Jonathan Huberdeau was sent to the dungeon and Nick Suzuki paid him nine seconds after the power play began.

Habbs barely had time to celebrate as Alexander Barkov was too quick to secure the Panthers’ answer seven seconds later.

