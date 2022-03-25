Le chef d’antenne de TVA Pierre Bruneau annonce sa retraite

MONTREAL – After 46 years as an anchor at TVA, Pierre Bruno announced during this Thursday’s 5 p.m. newscast that he would be retiring on June 16.

He told the audience that he was ready to live a carefully considered retirement with his loved ones.

“Closing the end of a chapter is always unsettling, even when beautiful things await us. (…) I had the opportunity to accompany Quebecers through the important moments in the news,” he said.

Mr Bruno nonetheless indicated that “the transition to this new phase of my life will be smooth as I return this fall during the provincial election campaign”.

TVA did not specify what “any other role” she would have in the meantime…