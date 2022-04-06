Le Tissier Parts Company with Saints after tweet

Matt Le Tissier has resigned from his role as Southampton’s ambassador following a reaction to a controversial social media post on the war in Ukraine.

The 53-year-old former monk and Englander shared a conspiracy theory about the deliberate killing of civilians in Buka and other cities before Russian forces withdrew from the outskirts of Kyiv on Tuesday.

Le Tissier wrote “this” and a pointing emoji pointing to a tweet that the media had called a “lie”, before deleting the post and seeking to clarify his position by saying that “point media was about manipulation”.

He posted another update Wednesday morning to make it “very clear” that he “does not advocate war in any way shape or form”, adding that he “does not advocate for anyone taking the lives of others”. Towards …