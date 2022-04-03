Leaders address mission, abuse, suicide

After two years of practically all virtual sessions and four straight conventions, the general convention for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday returned to normal – or at least half the normal.

About 10,000 people will be allowed to attend each of the five sessions over the next two days – filling about 50% of the 21,000-seat capacity at the convention center in downtown Salt Lake City.

Masks were optional as the easing of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions continued. Few if attendees donned face coverings on Saturday morning. Top church leaders, who had worn masks at the last four conventions, also left without them. They were also not kept apart as they were during those earlier gatherings amid the height of the coronavirus crisis.