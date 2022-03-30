Leading Māori legal educationist Moana Jackson dies

Moana Jackson, one of the nation’s leading legal minds and indigenous scholars, has died after a prolonged illness.

Photo: RNZ / Patrice Allen

The son of All Black Everard Jackson, and brother of Sid Jackson, a founding member of Naga Tamatoa, Moana trained as a lawyer, but was also a teacher of Te Rey Māori.

He co-founded the Māori Legal Service in the 1980s, becoming a tireless advocate for criminal justice reform and the dismantling of racist structures in the justice system.

In 1988, he was the author of the Critical Report for the Department of Justice, Māori in the criminal justice system, which is still widely referred to today.