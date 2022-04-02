League of Ireland Premier Division previews as boh host leaders Derry

League leaders Derry City travel to Dublin to face the Bohemians as the Premier Division international returns from a break.

It is one of two games in the capital as St Patrick’s Athletic host Drogheda United, while Shelbourne, UCD and Shamrock Rovers are all on the road.

Rovers make the long trek north of Finn Harps, travel to the Shells Showgrounds to face second-placed Sligo and the students head to Oriole Park to face Dundalk in search of their first win.

Bohemian vs Derry City

Bohs boss Keith Long is hoping it will be a lucky fifth time as his side looks to break a four-game run without a win.

Opponents are no more challenging than in-form league leaders, who have won three in a row and are unbeaten this season.

Bohs’ form has been even worse, with…