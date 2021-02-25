ENTERTAINMENT

Leak Peak: Pawan Kalyan from the set of # PSP27 – TheMiracleTech

Posted on

Power star Pawan Kalyan did a period drama with director Krish. Tentatively titled # PSPK27, the film is currently shooting in Hyderabad. Now, a picture of Pawan Kalyan from the set of this film has been leaked on social media and is going viral on the internet.

In the picture, we can see Pawan in a period look and as usual he looks dashing. The makeover is amazing. He is seen in a warrior costume and looks like it is from an action sequence in the film. The makers have announced that the first look and title of the film will be announced on March 11 on the occasion of Mahashivaratri. According to sources, Pawan Kalyan is depicted as a bandit in the Mughal era in # PSPK27.

We hear that Jacqueline Fernandez is playing the lead role and Arjun Rampal is playing an important role. MM Keeravani is composing the music for this film and AM Ratnam is controlling the project. The makers are planning to release the film by the end of this year. Apart from this film, Pawan also has a remake of Wakeel Saab, Ayyappanam Koshiyum and a film by Harish Shankar.

