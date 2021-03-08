ENTERTAINMENT

Leaked: Naga Chaitanya reveals Mahesh’s cut out

The cut-out of heroes has long been a trend before theaters. Especially for big heroes, fans create huge cut-outs and show their love for their matinee idol. Hero Naga Chaitanya has revealed a big cut-out of superstar Mahesh Babu and you may wonder why? It is a part of his upcoming film Thank You.

Akkineni Nayak is essaying the role of a Mahesh fan in the film and the shooting is currently taking place in Rajahmundry. A video of Chai climbing the cut-off and unveiling it has surfaced online and is therefore being widely shared on social media. Mahesh’s fans have thoroughly enjoyed it and are pushing the Like button and commenting below the video.

Some banners placed in theaters also have Chai’s photo. These banners have Mahesh’s ‘Okkadu’ look and perhaps it was the film’s release time.

‘Thank You’ is being directed by Vikram Kumar and is not the first leak that has popped up on social media. Despite this, the team of ‘Thank You’ is not disturbed and is shooting ignoring the leak.

