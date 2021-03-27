‘Leaking the Mac Jones interest could be a power move targeting the pats”: What does the 49ers draft trade mean for the New England Patriots. | The Miracle

LATEST

Draft Analysts throughout the board predicted that the New England Patriots would goal buying and selling up within the draft to pick a franchise QB. Nevertheless, with the 49ers saying that they traded up with the Miami Dolphins to the threerd decide, New England’s Draft plans could also be in jeopardy.

On Friday, the San Francisco 49ers introduced a mega draft commerce with the Miami Dolphins. The 49ers switched their 12th decide within the draft to maneuver as much as 3rd however gave up 2 first-round draft picks in 2022 and 2023 together with a third-round draft decide in 2022.  The 49ers basically gave up their upcoming future to have an opportunity to draft a QB and this transfer could have a variety of ripple results throughout the league.

The possibilities of the New England Patriots drafting a high tier quarterback acquired rather a lot slimmer after yesterday. With New England drafting all the way in which down in 15th and the very actual risk of 4 out of the 5 predicted first-round draft QB’s going within the first 4 picks, the draft dilemma in New England acquired an entire lot tenser.

What does the commerce imply for New England Patriots?

After stunning the league with a haul of latest additions in free company, the Patriots have put themselves in a major place to contend within the AFC. However even with QB Cam Newton re-signing, the Patriots nonetheless don’t have any long-term resolution on the quarterback place underneath contract.

We all know they’re actively scouting the projected top-five QB’s— Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, BYU’s Zach Wilson, Ohio State’s Justin Fields, North Dakota State’s Trey Lance, and, a notch under them, Alabama’s Mac Jones — however they will not be able to choose one among them until they transfer up the board just like the 49ers simply did.

However the value simply went up considerably to maneuver up within the draft order. The New England Patriots drafting Justin Fields would have been nice contemplating the pre-existing relationship with Cam Newton and the similarities of their recreation. Fields would be capable of develop underneath Newton’s mentorship whereas he led a revamped offence in 2021.

However Fields is projected to go high 5 and that might be an actual hefty value to pay.

The 49ers simply gave up three firsts and a third-round decide to climb 9 spots from No. 12 to No. 3. Coming from No. 15, New England would possible have to surrender an identical haul to leapfrog the opposite groups which might be realistically within the quarterback market: the Detroit Lions at No. 7, the Carolina Panthers at No. 8 and the Denver Broncos at No. 9.

To make it to the highest 4, the New England Patriots should quit a variety of picks, particularly with the Atlanta Falcons additionally rumoured to be fascinating in drafting a QB. The highest 3 picks now look locked in to draft a QB. So New England’s finest shot can be transferring as much as 4.

Clearly, utilizing at the very least three first-round picks to get one participant even at a very powerful place on the sector is a bet. Nevertheless, if the Patriots do establish their man and are satisfied of his upside inside their system, it might very effectively be price it.

