Leandro Trossard scores points with the national coach in a medium practice match against Burkina Faso. Favorable 2022

The Red Devils won their second practice match in this international. One speed after fifteen minutes was enough to count a credible Burkina Faso. Fifteen minutes before the end, Christian Benteke recorded the final score. Leandro Trossard was the Belgian star, who was eventually able to place 0.
Belgium – Burkina Faso in a nutshell:
- Important moments: About fifteen minutes of pushing is enough for the Devils to tear apart Burkina Faso of mediocrity. Vancken once again used his trademark to open the score and only two minutes later, Trossard doubled the lead.
- man of the Match: Leandro Trossard puts himself in the spotlight at Lotto Park. He offered Vancken the opening goal with a fine cross and repeated that move with Benteke’s 3–0. In between, Brighton & Hove Albion player also took his own goal.
