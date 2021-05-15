Learn about Sukhdev Thapar’s birth anniversary, some important things about him

Today’s generation, when they see the idol of Bhagat Singh surrounded by the idols of two people, there are very few people who ask the question who these other two people are. That is, Sukhdev and Shivram Rajguru. While he studies, he finds that Bhagat Singh and Batukeshwar Dutt went to throw bombs in the Central Assembly. Why are their idols installed here? Today is the birth anniversary of Sukhdev, whose full name is Sukhdev Thapar. You can learn about them on this occasion.

Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru were all sentenced to death in the Lahore conspiracy case. While in the Central Assembly bomb case Batukeshwar Dutt was sentenced to life imprisonment. All three were hanged on the same day. Hence the memorial of the three was also built at the same place, Hussainiwala village in Ferozepur, Punjab, where the three were cremated on the banks of the Sutlej River.

Sukhdev Thapar was born in a Punjabi family in Ludhiana, Punjab. After the death of his father, he was brought up by his uncle, but in his teens, he came in contact with all the revolutionary youth. The Jallianwala Bagh scandal also had a profound impact on his mind against foreign rule.

He first joined the Youth Assembly, later started working with HSRA, Hindustan Socialist Republican Association. Whose chief was then elected Chandrashekhar Azad. Azad assumed power after he was sentenced to black water by Sachindra Nath Sanyal. The institution was given a new name, a facelift and was entrusted with the responsibility of Sukhdev Thapar to oversee the work of many areas of North India including Punjab, then Punjab in Pakistan.

He was officially made the head of HSRA. However, Bhagat Singh was in charge of the political affairs of the Punjab unit at that time. In fact, Bhagat Singh was a highly read author, writing articles in many magazines. Sukhdev topped the organization, planning, dodging the police.

Under his leadership, the youth were linked to the organization and units were established in Punjab and many parts of North India. A bomb factory was also built in Lahore. Sukhdev had also played a major role in the Lahore conspiracy case in which a police officer was planned to kill in order to avenge the death of Lala Lajpat Rai. Sukhdev was then considered the main accused in the case. So along with Bhagat Singh and Rajguru, he too was sentenced to death.

Today the new generation does not know the contribution of Sukhdev Thapar. As a fiery organizer, he needs to be researched afresh. This will be a true tribute to him.