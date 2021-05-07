Learn from WHO how much salt you should eat in a day

If you consume more quantity of salt, then as the diseases of the heart increase, then high blood pressure, stroke and kidney problems start increasing.

According to the WHO, a person should consume only 5 grams of salt a day. Whereas the organization says that the person consumes twice the amount of salt every day. That is, most people are eating 9 to 12 grams of salt in a day.

The WHO states that a packet of 100 grams of potato chips should contain 500mgs of sodium. Whereas pastries and bashed dishes should contain up to 120mgs of sodium. Processed meat is good to have up to 30mg of sodium.