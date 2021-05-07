ENTERTAINMENT

Learn how Kangana Rananut keeps herself so fit here

Kangana starts her day with a glass of water. After this, she drinks a cup of hard tea. Kangana loves tea which she cannot leave.

Kangana loves coconut water. If she is on a shoot, she also takes snacks with coconut water. But if you are at home, then only drink coconut water. Apart from this, Kangana Fresh Lemonade or Butter Milk is also available in the option.

Kangna mostly eats vegetables, lentils and rice for lunch. Kangana also likes pakoda kadhi with rice. Apart from this, he also likes Marathi food pomfret fish curry or pan fried. Kangana eats curd along with eating in summer.

Kangna definitely drinks turmeric milk at night. Especially during this time of Corona, Kangana definitely drinks this kind of milk to increase her immunity.

