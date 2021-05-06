Learn some things about Motilal Nehru’s birthday

Motilal Nehru was born on May 6, 1861, after the death of Gangadhar Nehru and his wife Indrani. The Nehru family had been living in Delhi for generations and Gangadhar Nehru was a Kotwal in that city. During India’s freedom struggle of 1857, Gangadhar left Delhi with his family and moved to Agra, where some of his relatives lived. By some accounts, the Nehru family’s house in Delhi was looted. In Agra, Gangadhar married his two daughters, Patarani and Maharani, to Kashmiri Brahmin families. He died on 4 February 1861, and his youngest child Motilal was born three months later.

At this time, Motilal’s two elder brothers, Bansidhar Nehru (b. 1842) and Nandalal Nehru (b. 1845), were nineteen and sixteen years old respectively. As the family lost all their assets in the turmoil of 1857, Jiyarani turned to his brother, Amarnath Zutshi of Bazar Sitaram in Old Delhi, until his sons could start earning. He had received some help from her, but during the recent uprising, all the people of Delhi suffered a lot and assistance could not be done in the open. Within a few years, Nandlal took a job as a clerk in the court of a king of Khetri and supported his mother and brother.

Thus, Motilal spends his childhood in Khetri, the second largest hideout (feudal property) in the state of Jaipur, now in Rajasthan. His elder brother, Nandlal, received the favor of Raja Fateh Singh of Khetri, who was similar to him and grew up to the post of Diwan (Chief Minister; effective manager). In 1870, Fateh Singh became childless and was succeeded by a distant cousin, who had little use for his predecessor confidants. Nandlal left Khetri for Agra and found that his former career at Khetri equipped him to advise him on matters. Once they realized this, they gave their industry the flexibility to study again and pass the necessary exams, so that they could practice law in the British colonial courts. He then started practicing law at the Provincial High Court in Agra. Subsequently, the High Court shifted the base to Allahabad, and the family (including Motilal) moved to that city.