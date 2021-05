Today we are going to give you information about one such medicine of Ayurveda which plays an important role in increasing immunity.

Giloy is a miracle drug. It proves effective to reduce fever as well as increase the immunity of a person.

Brew like this:

– After kneading Giloy’s stalk in a glass of water, boil it on low heat.

-Now add a pinch of turmeric to it. When this water becomes half then filter it and drink it like tea.