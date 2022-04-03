Learn to stop epidemiological report

Santa Cruz reports 5 new positive cases for COVID-19, 18 patients discharged from COVID-19; Which represents a total of 71 properties. Since the start of the pandemic, 89,995 positive cases have been registered, 88,825 patients have been discharged and 1,099 people have died. To date, 682,251 doses of the “Vaccination for Prevention” plan have been implemented.
1st April Result
new positive cases
2 Rio Gallegos
2 l calafate
1 Santa Cruz Port
114 Negative Samples: 10 Rio Gallegos, 38 El Calafate, 26 Caleta Olivia, 2 Rio Turbio, 12 Pico Truncado, 8 Puerto Santa Cruz, 4 Perito Moreno, 5 Piedra Buena, 6 de 28 de Novimbre, 3 Puerto Decido.
Total samples analyzed in province laboratories: 119
Active cases across the province
53 Rio Gallegos
9…
