Learn to stop epidemiological report

Santa Cruz reports 5 new positive cases for COVID-19, 18 patients discharged from COVID-19; Which represents a total of 71 properties. Since the start of the pandemic, 89,995 positive cases have been registered, 88,825 patients have been discharged and 1,099 people have died. To date, 682,251 doses of the “Vaccination for Prevention” plan have been implemented.