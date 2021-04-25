LATEST

Learn why Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s pictures are viral – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Avatar
By
Posted on
Learn why Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's pictures are viral - Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma typically stay the main target of debate. Lately, there are some photos of those two which have gotten more and more viral. The explanation for this image going viral is his daughter ‘Vamika’. So let’s know why this image of him goes viral so quick –

Truly cricketer Sanjay Pahal has shared an image on Instagram. On this image, Anushka and Virat are seen posing with Sanjay. Within the image, Anushka is seen in a yellow gown whereas Virat is seen in a white T-shirt and black shorts. However the primary cause behind this image is Virat Kohli’s child’s burp material positioned on his shoulder. This material, which is positioned on his shoulder, has attracted the eye of the followers.

Allow us to inform you that Anushka Sharma gave beginning to daughter Vamika on 11 January. Nonetheless, Virushka has determined to maintain her daughter away from the limelight. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli acquired married on 11 December 2017 and on 11 January 2021, they turned the mother and father of daughter Vamika.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
59
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
57
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
54
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
The Internet of things The Internet of things
51
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
51
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
51
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
49
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
48
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
48
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
48
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top