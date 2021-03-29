LATEST

Learn why Ayurveda is recommended to drink cold on Holi

Learn why Ayurveda is recommended to drink cold on Holi - Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Holi festival has special significance in Sanatan Dharma. Holi is celebrated from the divine times. According to the Hindi Panchang, Holika Dahan takes place on the full moon day in the month of Phalgun. Holi is celebrated the next day. This day falls on the Pratipada of Krishna Paksha in the month of Chaitha. Holi is a festival of colors and gulal. It is also called the festival of fun. For this, cannabis and frosting along with the dish are consumed on the occasion of Holi. Cannabis laddus have been eaten on Holi for centuries. At the same time, coolness is also consumed. Especially in Rajasthan its consumption is high. However, cold is not less than any medicine for health. It has many medicinal properties, which are beneficial for health. If you are not aware of the benefits of cold, then let us know-

milk

Milk is the main source of calcium and protein. In addition, milk contains zinc, phosphorus and iron. Cold milk is considered an antacid or sourness reducing drink.

Anise

Fennel seeds have antioxidant properties, known as phytochemicals. Phytochemicals are very beneficial for health. In particular, panacea is a medicine to relieve stomach disorders. For this, the practice of eating fennel after eating food.

Pumpkin Seeds

It contains omega-3 fatty acids. Also, the element that keeps the heart healthy is magnesium. Pumpkin seeds are cooled for this.

Saffron

It has anti-oxidant, anti depressant ie antidepressant, antiseptic and anti-convulsant properties. For this, saffron is used in cooling. Its use provides relief in depression.

Rose petals

Rose is beneficial for both health and beauty. Apart from this, the intake of rose petals strengthens the digestive system. Also, stomach disorders disappear.

