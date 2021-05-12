Learn why International Nurses Day is celebrated

International Nurses Day is observed on 12 May. It begins on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the international Nobel service provider, Florence Nightingale, which began in 1965. Since then it has been celebrated by international consultant nurses. The day is celebrated for the courage and commendable work of the nurses.

The hospital has nurses to serve patients or victims. When a patient has a problem, of course, the doctor prescribes medications for treatment, but the patient is never able to get rest without the service of nurses. Nurses are those who cater to the local needs of patients. Those who have proper knowledge of how to handle the patient properly to improve physical, mental health. The National Florence Nightingale Award was also launched by the Ministry of Family and Welfare, Government of India. Awareness in nurses as a profession and for health care work. International Nurses Day is celebrated to increase the contribution made by nurses around the world.

International Nurses Day is celebrated worldwide on 12 May every year, which celebrates the contribution of nurses in the society. Florence Nightingale, the founding philosopher of modern nursing, was born on this day, May 12, 1820. Nightingale gained much fame during the Crimean War, working as a manager and trainer of nurses.

The history of International Nurses Day Dorothy Sutherland was first proposed by the US Ministry of Health, Education and Welfare, to celebrate Nurses Day in 1953. It was announced by US President D.V. D. Eisenhower. It was first celebrated in the year 1965. In January 1974, it was also announced to celebrate May 12 as International Nurses Day.

National Florence Nightingale Award: The National Florence Nightingale Award is given every year on 12 May. It was started in 1973 by the Department of Family and Welfare, Government of India. The award recognizes the commendable service of nurses. This award is given every year by the President of the country. Florence Nightingale Award Rs. 50,000 in cash, a citation and a medal.