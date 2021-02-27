“Leave Some Room” – Tom Brady Reacts to Antony Winfield Jr.’s Super Bowl Tattoo

Tom Brady recently commented on Antony Winfield Jr.’s new Buccaneers tattoo after the Super Bowl. Here he said:

After winning the Super Bowl LV by the Buccaneers, Antoine Winfiend Jr. had a new tattoo made to celebrate his victory. Brady said to leave some room with the goal of winning it next year as well.

Tom Brady responds “Make sure you leave some room” for Antony Winfield Jr.’s tattoo

The 7-time Super Bowl champion is still aiming for another ring-

TB12 kicks off in our comments and tells Winfield Jr. that they are still chasing the ring

How good was Winfield Jr. as a rookie?

Antoine Winfield Junior. Had a solid year as a cheater, recording a combined 94 tackles, 3 sacks and an interception. He improved throughout the year, and became one of the young superstars on the Buccaneers’ defense. He remains alive to his hype, being drafted as the 45th overall pick.

After closing and taunting Viniel Hill Hill, Winfield earned his name the most in the Super Bowl. However, Winfield was called out by various star players such as Davante Adams. After his deeds. He was also fined $ 7815 by the NFL for taunting him.

Will Tom Brady retire this year?

Taking the Super Bowl trophy into his own hands, Brady openly stated that he was going to return next year. He also said “you already know that” confidently when asked questions. The 43-year-old champion could sign an extension with the Buccaneers next season as well.

Brady has no reason not to return next season. However, the Buccaneers may not be the same team next year. Major players such as Lavonte David, Shaquille Barrett and Chris Godwin are set to become free agents this year.

