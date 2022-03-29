Leaving Certificate Reform Plan aims to reduce stress

The Education Minister has described the proposed Senior Cycle Improvement Scheme as “a deliberate move to reduce stress on students”.

Norma Foley was speaking after the announcement that the written examination under the reform scheme would not exceed 60% of a student’s final Leaving Certificate marks.

The scheme envisages significant reduction in dependence on final examinations and teacher-based assessment in the senior cycle.

The reforms are to be phased out gradually over several years.

Two new themes – ‘Drama, Film and Theater Studies’ and ‘Climate Action and Sustainable Development’ – are to be introduced. Fifth year students in several pilot schools yet to be decided will be able to start these subjects in September 2024.

