“Leaving the Alpines and an Aston Martin behind us” – Has Alfa Romeo joined the midfield battle? | The SportsRush

"Leaving the Alpines and an Aston Martin behind us" - Has Alfa Romeo joined the midfield battle?
Contents hide
1 “Leaving the Alpines and an Aston Martin behind us” – Has Alfa Romeo joined the midfield battle, as claimed by team principal Frederic Vasseur?
2 Alfa Romeo ready for Imola

“Leaving the Alpines and an Aston Martin behind us” – Has Alfa Romeo joined the midfield battle, as claimed by team principal Frederic Vasseur?

Alfa Romeo had an impressive season in 2019, scoring 57 points, but tailed off last season, not reaching double figures even. This season, though, on the basis of the season-opener in Bahrain, it seems like the team is ready for the ‘midfield battle’ between the 4 teams all starting with ‘A’ – Aston Martin, Alpine, AlphaTauri being the others.

“It gave us a strong indication of the progress we have made in the last twelve months,” as per team boss Frederic Vasseur.

“We raced with authority, leaving the Alpines and an Aston Martin behind us and finishing on the tail of the other Aston. Even though we left Bahrain with no points, we did having reclaimed our place in the midst of the midfield – and results will surely come soon.”

Alfa Romeo ready for Imola

The next race up is Imola, Alfa Romeo’s home race, where they did immensely well last season. The hope, therefore, is that both Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi can continue their good form and score the team’s first points of the season.

“We demonstrated [an ability] to fight in and around the top ten and we can look with optimism to the rest of the season. It was an eventful race, even though the low attrition rate – just two retirements – meant we had our work cut out when aiming for a place in the points.

“We take a lot of positives, however, knowing we can go to the next race in Imola, in two weeks, ready to battle again for a place in the top ten.”

Also read: “It’s very close” – Williams keen to overtake Alfa Romeo this season

