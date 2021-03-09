LATEST

LeBron James admitted that playing with Bron James in the NBA is one of his goals: “It’s definitely one of my goals, but it’s a long-term goal”. sport

Lakers superstar LeBron James confirmed that one of his goals is to play in the NBA one day with his son, Bronnie James.

Team LeBron emerged victorious in the All-Star Game last night, and won all four quarters. With this win, LeBron James added another feat to his resume.

He has been 4–0 as All-Star captain since the new format was introduced. Playing in his 18th season, it was the 17th straight All-Star starter selection for LeBron.

Perhaps the most impressive 18th season in league history, LeBron James is showing no signs of slowing down. Despite the Lakers’ rocky appearance recently, James is still one of the top 5 MVP candidates for the season.

“This would be great for my resume”: LeBron James on playing with Bron

Lebron James and Brony together in NBA. Many speculations are being made about the same, but LeBron James hopes that it will one day become a reality.

After the All-Star Game, he was interviewed and asked if he aimed to play with his son in the league. That said, James said:

“It’s definitely one of my goals, but it’s a long-term goal. My son is in high school right now and is enjoying being a teenager. But it would be good enough to go on my resume.”

Also read: “Brooklyn Nets defeated LeBron James.”

Brony is currently 16 and will graduate high-school in 2023. James has signed a two-year extension until the 2022–23 season. If Bronies can jump into the league from high-school, and a team agrees to sign the father-son duo, it would be a very interesting combination to watch.

