“LeBron James and Jamal Murray don’t deserve to be on this list”: NBA.com’s Defensive Player of the Year ladder has Ben Simmons above Rudy Gobert, including the Lakers and Nuggets stars. sport

NBA.com has released its new leaderboard for Defensive Player of the Year, which includes LeBron James, Ben Simmons and Jamal Murray.

Rudy Gobert and the Utah Jazz are currently flying high at the top of the league. Rudy may no longer be the favorite to honor Defensive Player of the Year, if we consider Steve Ashburner.

Ben Simmons eliminated him from the top of the leaderboard for this brilliant game last week. While the Sixers are still at the top of the East, Utah has lost some ground after losing 3 of their last 6 matches.

He gave up 129 points to Zion Williamson and co last night, losing the game despite some excellent shooting. The Pelicans’ All-Star made his way with Rudy, dropping 26 points, most of them from inside the paint.

Also read: “Still Bothers Me for Not Making the All-Star Game”: LeBron James Explains Why He Is Still Not Naming All-Star As A Cheater In 2004

Rudy’s case also hurt when Ben Simmons dropped 19 points in a quarter over his head. The Jays won the game behind shooting Jordan Clarkson, but Simmons made his way into a center role with the slower Rudy Gobert.

NBA fans show LeBron James and Jamal Murray on the DPOY chart

Lebron has been fantastic over the last 2 seasons at the defensive end. No one except HPO would disagree with his inclusion on the DPOY leaderboard – the Lakers have been the league’s best defense again this year, in large part due to James’ presence.

Still, we know that greatness creates jealousy and hatred, which some fans have demonstrated for him:

Lebron is on this ladder as it goes downstream. He is not close to DPOY – A1Hoopz (@ A1Hoopz) 2 March, 2021

Why is Lebron on this ladder? – A1Hoopz (@ A1Hoopz) 2 March, 2021

Also read: “Kobe Bryant’s Greatest Workout Ever”: When Jerry West decides to draft the Lakers’ story after Jordan’s performance against Michael Cooper in high school

But apparently, what really surprised many fans was the inclusion of Jamal Murray. The Nuggets guard is regarded as a strainer on defense, but he is trying his best to replace that reputation this year. He may have some work to do to make that work, given the reactions:

Jamal?!?! Oversight! !!!!! Nah pic.twitter.com/z7aup31ORv – Alphonso del Quamnik (@Thalstone) 2 March, 2021

JAMAL MURRAY OVER THERE ??? pic.twitter.com/9M1qax2sAx – Lugugent Dort Burner Account (@LuDortBurner) 2 March, 2021