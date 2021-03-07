“LeBron James and Kobe Bryant made it the best work in the world”: Charles Barclay noted his good fortune to watch the Lakers legends from TNT Studios. sport

NBA legend and NBA analyst Charles Barclay says watching LeBron James and Kobe Bryant makes his work the best in the world.

According to many old NBA fans, Charles barclay An NBA is great. ‘Round Mound of Rebound’ was an MVP while Michael Jordan was in the NBA and even faced him in the NBA Finals.

After the end of his playing career, Chuck joined the ‘Inside NBA’ show, and has been an integral part of it ever since. The former player has been taken over by fans for his analysis, jokes, and sometimes awkwardly on the NBA.

Recently, however, Barclay talked about what it was like to have the NBA covered as a job, and what makes it so great. Let’s get into it.

“I’ve seen the world’s greatest basketball players as a job”: Charles Barclay

Charles Barclay has been covering NTA on TNT for over a year. No matter how spectacular a task may be, it can be a bit boring at times. But Chuck says that was never the case for him, and explains why it is so.

“I have seen the greatest basketball players in the world as a job. So I call it the best work in the world… I was there LeBron James scored 30 straight. He was incredible. I got to see Kobe Bryant, one of the ten greatest basketball players. “

‘7’ Manute Bol hit SIX 3 2 years ago in 53 years and Charles Barclay didn’t believe it pic.twitter.com/lGlqkYRf1k – NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) 3 March 2021

It really should be amazing to earn so much money just by watching and analyzing the game you watched. Seeing how it has evolved since you retired, and how much it changes.

While fans may not have played in the NBA, most fans could possibly sympathize with Chuck over this. And while it’s been a long stint for her, we hope to see her on TNT for a long time to come.

