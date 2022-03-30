LeBron James (ankle) misses game vs Mavs, Anthony Davis (leg) nears return as Lakers eye play-in

Dallas (AP) – LeBron James and Anthony Davis were together on the bench for Los Angeles’ defeat at Dallas, further jeopardizing the Lakers’ postseason hopes.

Now the club is waiting to see when the All-Star pairing will be on the floor together again, and whether it will be in time to secure a play-in spot for the 2020 Champions for the second year in a row.

James missed a 128-110 loss to the Mavericks, including a 30-point deficit in the first half and 37 points in the second, with pain and swelling in his right ankle.

Davis is on the verge of a comeback after being ruled out with a right leg sprain since February 16. He also missed a month due to a knee injury, so…