LeBron James, Anthony Davis can’t save Lakers from another loss

The Lakers just wanted one shot. He had one on Friday.

In a moment that fits as well as any time this season, LeBron James pumped and pumped, creating a score for the Lakers and extending his season.

It was an airball.

For the second time in a week, the Lakers had a chance to significantly improve their position in the post-season Caboose. And for the second time in a week this season has been derailed.

lost to lakers Pelicans 114-111 Friday Night At Home, the same night where Anthony Davis and James rejoined their lineup. He took a five-minute lead with six in the fourth and five minutes to go before finishing the game away with missed shots, turnovers, clunky free throws and defensive assets.

All in all, it was the Lakers…